Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $38.04 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

