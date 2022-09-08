Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

