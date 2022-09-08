Uptrennd (1UP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $36,177.37 and $54.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00173554 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

