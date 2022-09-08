USDEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $404,857.11 (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, USDEX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDEX coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00005497 BTC on popular exchanges. USDEX has a market capitalization of $404,857.11 and $387,465.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005852 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00087811 BTC.

About USDEX

USDEX (USDEX) is a coin.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.