USDJ Market Capitalization Hits $14.82 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,706.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.