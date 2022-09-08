USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $105.64 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.64 million and approximately $261,766.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.35 or 0.00662622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00276883 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

