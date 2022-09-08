USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $105.64 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.64 million and approximately $261,766.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004889 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.35 or 0.00662622 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00276883 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001968 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013916 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002001 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
