USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $75,056.57 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00656273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00277385 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001893 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013872 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

