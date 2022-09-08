USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $75,056.57 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00656273 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00277385 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004895 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013872 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
