UTU Protocol Price Up 6.2% This Week (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $449,926.94 and $56.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars.
