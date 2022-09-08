UTU Protocol Price Up 6.2% This Week (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $449,926.94 and approximately $56.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.