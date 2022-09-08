V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,136,860 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Trading Up 5.3 %

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of VFC opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

