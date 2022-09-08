Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Shares of VLO opened at $112.62 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

