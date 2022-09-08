Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.33. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.