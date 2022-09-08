Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

