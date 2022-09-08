Vanity Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Vanity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Vanity has a market capitalization of $830,738.94 and $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Vanity Coin Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.
Vanity Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vanity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.