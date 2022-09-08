VeChain Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $67.97 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

