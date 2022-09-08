Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $171.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

