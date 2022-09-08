Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $235.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $171.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.24. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.