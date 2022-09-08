Veil Trading Down 50.5% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $152,884.36 and approximately $271.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.51 or 0.99896789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00237484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00148401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00253321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00048212 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

