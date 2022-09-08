Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0356 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $83.68 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003200 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00077296 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,348,229,859 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

