Velo (VELO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.66 Million

Velo (VELO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Velo has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $7.66 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

