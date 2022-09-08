Venus Reward Token Trading Down 2.2% This Week (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $66,889.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

