Verano (VRNOF) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verano to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verano Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verano and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Verano presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 71.14%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verano and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -15.75 Verano Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.24

Verano’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Verano beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

