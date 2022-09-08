Verge Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.92 million and $924,625.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,346,638 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

