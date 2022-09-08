Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

