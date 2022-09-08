Veritaseum Price Reaches $25.12 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $25.12 or 0.00131068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $54.01 million and approximately $8,326.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00037852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

