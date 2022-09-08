Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

VBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Veritex has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In related news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Veritex by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veritex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.