Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 52,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,093,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 357,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

