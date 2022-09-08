Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Down to $10.30

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.01. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

