Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Tops $3.72 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 197.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $7,304.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00298295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001239 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

