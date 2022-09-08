VIBE Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $744,173.50 and approximately $353.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005813 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00085337 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

