Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,338,000 after buying an additional 764,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

