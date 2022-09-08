VIDT Datalink Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $13.21 million and $10.90 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

