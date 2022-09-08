Vidulum One Day Volume Reaches $1,165.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $705,617.99 and approximately $1,165.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.85 or 0.08471891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00190019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00300449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00785055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00664869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

