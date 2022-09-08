VINchain (VIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114,935.00

VINchain (VIN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $114,935.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00134655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022927 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

