Viper Protocol (VIPER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $177,116.16

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the US dollar. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Viper Protocol has a market capitalization of $177,116.16 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Viper Protocol Profile

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

