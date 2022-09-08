Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Virtu Financial traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 32,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 921,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.