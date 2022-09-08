Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Viva Energy Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Viva Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Viva Energy Group Company Profile
