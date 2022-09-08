VNX (VNXLU) Price Tops $0.0182 on Exchanges

VNX (VNXLU) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One VNX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $510,110.62 and approximately $70.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022789 BTC.

About VNX

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

