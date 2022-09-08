Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Shares of VOD stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
