Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

