Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

