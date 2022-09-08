Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 10,753 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 193.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Align Technology by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

ALGN stock opened at $249.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

