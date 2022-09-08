Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 1,579 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,567,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $109.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

