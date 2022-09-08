Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 25,111 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after buying an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,492 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8,413.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,395,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $83,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,153,496 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $249,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

