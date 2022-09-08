Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

