Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 107,413 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,413 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 131,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after acquiring an additional 465,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 4.0 %

CCL opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

