Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 2,912 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $202.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.70.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

