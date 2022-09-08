Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,162,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

