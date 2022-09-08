Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

VMC opened at $170.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

