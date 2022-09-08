Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

