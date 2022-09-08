Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 24.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

